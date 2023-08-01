Bengals News: Randy Moss picks Eagles WR duo as the best, AFC North, and more
- Randy Moss said the Eagles have the best WR duo
- Bengals play in a tough division
- D.J. Turner has a lot to gain in training camp
In Bengals news, Randy Moss didn't pick the Cincinnati Bengals as having the best wide receiver duo. Also, the Bengals are used to playing in a tough division. Does that hurt their chances of repeating as AFC North champs?
Moss appeared on John Clark's "Take Off" and said that he'd pick A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as the NFL's best wide receiver duo. He did say that the only other option was the Bengals' duo but he ultimately stuck to his answer here.
The Bengals have won the AFC North in each of the past two seasons and their wide receivers have definitely helped them do so. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, they play in arguably the toughest division, which makes their chances of repeating as three-time champs much tougher than a team such as the Kansas City Chiefs, who play in an easier division.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Randy Moss says Philadelphia Eagles have the best WR duo in the NFL [Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire]
"Brown had one of the greatest single seasons in Eagles’ franchise history, logging 88 catches for 1,496 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns in 17 games in 2022.- Glenn Erby
Smith should be very confident entering his third season in the NFL.
As a rookie, he set a franchise record for receiving yards. In Year 2, he finished with 95 regular-season receptions to set another record for most catches by a receiver in franchise history, along with 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns."
The Eagles have a great duo at the wide receiver spot but Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been together longer and are the better pair here. To each their own, though.
2023 NFL Season: Ranking the 8 First-to-Worst Candidates Including the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles [Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network]
In this article, Miller ranked last year's division champs based on their chances of going from first in their respective division to the basement. He put the Bengals at six with only the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs below them.
One rookie for each AFC team with the most to gain from 2023 NFL training camp [Ben Cooper, PFF]
D.J. Turner was Cooper's pick for the Bengals. The second-round pick out of Michigan has been balling out in practice so far.
"Turner may not see starter snaps in 2023, but there truly isn't much in the way of his climbing the depth chart with a strong summer. Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton occupy the starting roles for now, none of whom earned a 70.0-plus grade in 2022."- Ben Cooper