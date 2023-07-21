Bengals News: Ring of Honor inductees announced, Patrick Mahomes note, and more
By Adam Patrick
Headlining some of the most recent Bengals news is the announcement that the team made on Thursday when they revealed that former wide receiver Chad Johnson and former quarterback Boomer Esiason will be the newest members of the franchise's illustrious Ring of Honor.
Johnson and Esiason will be inducted during the halftime period of Cincinnati's Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, September 25th.
In addition to the Ring of Honor news, we also found out that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed beating the Bengals more than winning the Super Bowl last season (Mahomes' comments begin at the 1:22 mark in the video below)
Cincinnati will get their chance for revenge against Mahomes next season when they head to Kansas City in Week 17 for an AFC showdown on New Year's Eve.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news
Madden 24 rating revealed for former Bengals tight end
More player ratings from "Madden NFL 24" were released on Thursday and former Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was given an overall rating of 80, which was tied for the 17th-highest among all of the current tight ends in the league. Hurst's replacement in Cincinnati for the upcoming season, Irv Smith Jr., was given an overall rating of 75.
Chase ranked as a top-20 NFL player heading into the 2023 season
PFF is slowly releasing their list of the top 50 NFL players of 2023, and on Thursday, they revealed that Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been given the No. 20 slot.
ESPN believes Bengals are set up very well for the future
ESPN recently released their 2023 NFL future power rankings, and Cincinnati wound up coming out very well in this exercise.
The ranking is based on "how well each team is positioned for the future," and the Bengals came in third, behind only the Chiefs (second) and the Philadelphia Eagles (first).