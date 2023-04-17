Bengals News: Running back situation, draft needs, and more
In Bengals news, what will the team decide to do at running back this offseason? Also, what are the biggest needs as the 2023 NFL Draft creeps closer?
Joe Mixon has been with the Bengals since 2017 and is coming off a not-so-impressive campaign. It hasn't helped his case that he's been in legal trouble over the past few months and also that he is on an expensive contract for the 2023 season.
If Mixon isn't the starter, who might be for Cincinnati? Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic wrote about potential running back options for the Bengals in 2023 and noted that they're basically looking at a blank slate. They lost Samaje Perine to Denver in free agency, re-signed Trayveon Williams, and still have Chris Evans on the roster as well.
The draft is also an option for the Bengals when it comes to finding their future running back. What other needs do the Bengals have in the draft, though? Matt Miller and Jordan Reid of ESPN debated that for each team in the draft. One had them going with a defensive back and another said offensive tackle.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
