Bengals News: Ryan Clark picks Lamar Jackson over Joe Burrow, Logan Wilson extension, and more
- Ryan Clark thinks Lamar Jackson will be better than Joe Burrow in 2023
- Logan Wilson's sticking around!
- Burrow says he's "good to go"
In Bengals news, Ryan Clark said on "First Take" that he thinks Lamar Jackson will be the best quarterback in the AFC North this year. Also, Logan Wilson got paid!
Clark, who spent 13 years in the NFL as a safety (eight of those being with the Steelers), said that he thinks "Jackson is going to obliterate the record books... and be the best quarterback in the AFC North." (You can see the full quote in the tweet below).
Jackson was once a top-5 quarterback in the league and won the NFL MVP award in 2019. In 2021 and 2022, however, his seasons were cut short by injuries. During that time, Burrow has risen to the top of the quarterback charts and has led his Bengals squad to a Super Bowl appearance and two AFC Championship appearances.
Speaking of Bengals players who are due for extensions, Logan Wilson signed a new contract on Friday. The former third-round pick signed a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million and he'll average $11.2 million in the first two years.
This extension now means that Burrow and Tee Higgins are the big names left to keep an eye on when it comes to other deals that could be made. Will it be possible to keep all three? It's starting to feel like it.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Must-see NFL players this preseason: Dynamic rookie QB, Patriots defenders and others worth a closer look [Josh Edwards, CBS Sports]
"Williams requested a trade this offseason after the surprising signing of Orlando Brown Jr. As time passed, Williams swallowed his pride and embraced reality: right tackle is his path to playing time in 2023. The former first-round pick has a firm grasp on the starting job in training camp. If Williams is able to provide stability in that role, Cincinnati could have its best offensive line in years."- Josh Edwards
Former Bengals Star T.J. Houshmandzadeh Offers Update on Joe Burrow: He's 'Good to Go' [James Rapien, SI]
""Yeah, I'm cool," Burrow told Houshmandzadeh in a text message. "I'll be out a little bit, but I'm good to go.""- From Rapien's article
Burrow was injured on the second day of training camp. It was later revealed to be a calf strain. Fortunately, it appears that Burrow is doing fine.
Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season [Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com]
Burrow ranks second here with only Patrick Mahomes ahead of him on the list. Jones-Drew's top five are Mahomes, Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson.