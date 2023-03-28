Bengals News: Sidney Jones signing, Lamar Jackson drama, and more
In Bengals news, the team signed Sidney Jones to a one-year contract. Also, what the heck is going on with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Jones joined the team on Monday afternoon, inking a one-year deal with the Bengals. A second-round pick in 2017 by the Eagles, Jones has played for Philadelphia, Jacksonville, Seattle, and Las Vegas during his pro career and now he'll play for his fourth NFL team in as many years.
While the Bengals are making moves and improving this offseason, the Ravens haven't been able to do much due to the drama surrounding Jackson and his contract negotiations. The Ravens slapped the non-exclusive tag on Jackson earlier this offseason, meaning a team would have to part with two first-rounders and hope Baltimore doesn't match it. No one has bit so far.
Jackson recently tweeted that he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month. Now before you get too excited, just know that just because Jackson wants a trade doesn't mean he's going to get it. Still, this is fun drama to watch for Bengals fans.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
How Sidney Jones signing affects Bengals secondary depth chart [Stripe Hype]
Where will Jones fit in with the Bengals' new-look secondary? I take my best guess in this recent article.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he requested trade: Team not 'interested in meeting my value' [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
"Up to now, we hadn't heard many concrete facts from Jackson's side of the negotiations. However, announcing he's requested a trade makes clear that the QB is willing to move on from Baltimore. The question is whether another club would be willing to meet his contract demands and potentially surrender two first-round draft picks in the process."- Kevin Patra
Top remaining need for all 32 NFL teams and how the teams may address them [The Athletic]
The Bengals' need here shouldn't be shocking -- It's tight end, per Jay Morrison. He notes that Devin Asiasi is the only tight end on the roster right now who has appeared in a game for Cincinnati and it's a no-brainer that tight end is the position the team desperately needs to address in the draft.