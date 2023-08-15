Bengals News: Starting QB for Week 2 of preseason, Tycen Anderson turning heads, and more
- Trevor Siemian will start vs Falcons
- Tycen Anderson had himself a game!
- Who else saw their stock shift in the preseason opener?
In Bengals news, who will start at quarterback against the Falcons on Friday night? Also, Tycen Anderson had himself a game in the preseason opener.
With Joe Burrow's injury, the Cincinnati Bengals won't be starting the former number one overall pick in the preseason or even playing him. Why risk injury to the most important player on the team?
That means that Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian will be battling it out for the QB2 job with one of them getting the chance to play with better players than the other. Browning got the start in the opener and completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards while Siemian completed 15 of 28 passes for 121 yards. Both signal-callers threw one interception.
Siemian will get the start in Atlanta this weekend, per Zac Taylor.
Speaking of preseason, how about Tycen Anderson? The fifth-rounder from the 2022 draft didn't play at all as a rookie and Bengals fans finally got to see what he could provide, as the Toledo product snagged two picks, including one that he took to the house.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
Tycen Anderson received the number one spot on Ballentine's rankings and it's not surprising if you saw what he did. Snagging one interception is hard enough but two in one game? Anderson might have been a roster bubble candidate entering the game but now, he's anything but.
NFL Preseason Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards [Gordon McGuinness, PFF]
Anderson received the Defensive Player of the Week for what he did against the Packers.
"The 2022 fifth-round pick out of Toledo had his best performance on an NFL field in the game against the Green Bay Packers. In coverage for 22 snaps, he finished with two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, on his way to a 97.1 PFF coverage grade."- Gordon McGuinness
Five Bengals duos whose performances — good and bad — changed the conversation [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
Dehner discusses players such as Chase Brown, Jackson Carman, Domenique Davis, and others whose stock shifted in the preseason opener.