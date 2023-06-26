Bengals News: Stefon Diggs, re-drafting 2018 NFL Draft, and more
In Bengals news, did the Stripes cause the drama between Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills? Also, how would the 2018 NFL Draft shake out now knowing what we know about the prospects from that year?
Diggs opted to skip out during practice in the minicamp portion and it caused head coach Sean McDermott to be "very concerned". The last time people had seen Diggs playing in a game was when he was screaming at Josh Allen on the sidelines during a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. Were the Bengals to blame for the altercation and drama that has followed?
Taking it back further, let's go back to 2018. The Bengals held the 21st pick in that year's draft and opted to nab Ohio State's Billy Price. The pick didn't pan out, but Cincinnati did get BJ Hill in exchange for Price when they traded him to the New York Giants.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Did Bengals play part in divide between Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs? [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
Robert Griffin III appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said that Diggs had been the most targeted receiver in the game until it mattered the most.
"So I’ve talked with people close to the situation, and really what it boils down to is in that last game against the Bengals, Diggs was the most targeted receiver in that game. … But when they were down 17, they had a 10-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs, and Diggs only got one ball thrown his way. So you would think that a player of Diggs’ caliber, with the relationship that he has with Josh Allen, in those moments, he would look to him more often, more often. And that didn’t happen.”"- From Roling's article
Re-Drafting the 2018 NFL Draft [Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report]
The Bengals don't go with Price this time around. Instead, they land on Bradley Chubb out of North Carolina State who originally went fifth overall to the Denver Broncos.
"With that five years of perspective, the Cincinnati Bengals would probably take just about anyone over Ohio State center Billy Price in 2018. Price couldn't stay on the field, was a liability when he could and is now on his fourth team."- Gary Davenport
Look: Joe Burrow Attends College Baseball World Series [Russ Heltman, Sports Illustrated]
Burrow was in attendance to see his LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators in the College World Series this weekend.