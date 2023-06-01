Bengals News: Super Bowl LVIII champions, 3 best players, and more
In Bengals news, it's always fun to see your squad picked as the winner of the upcoming Super Bowl! Also, who are the best players on the Cincinnati Bengals roster?
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated had 100 bold predictions for the upcoming 2023 NFL season and Bengals fans will like the first one on his list. Orr has the Bengals prevailing over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which would give Cincinnati its first-ever Super Bowl victory.
Trevor Sikkema of PFF listed the three-best players from every NFL team and it's not hard to figure out who Cincinnati's are. Sikkema went with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins as the Bengals' three best players.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
100 Bold Predictions for the 2023 NFL Season [Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated]
Truthfully, I don't think picking the Bengals to win the Super Bowl is bold. They're one of the best teams in the league and given that the Chiefs won it this year and it's hard to repeat as champs, the Bengals have as good a chance as anyone.
Every NFL team's top three players entering the 2023 season [Trevor Sikkema, PFF]
"Burrow is an obvious choice after back-to-back elite seasons with a 90.0-plus grade as a passer. Chase, while his 2022 wasn’t as dominant as his rookie season, is also a must on this list with two seasons above an 83.0 grade. Higgins secured the third spot as a bit of a tip of the cap to his 2022 season, during which he proved he has No. 1 ability amid Chase missing some games, and to his consistency, as he has yet to record a receiving grade below 75.0 for his career."- Trevor Sikkema
While I get putting Higgins on the list, I'd have been tempted to put DJ Reader in the three-spot. The Bengals run defense is not nearly the same without Reader and the team and fans saw that first-hand when he missed six games in 2022.
First Super Bowl? Ranking Each NFL Team's Likelihood to Win First Lombardi in 2023 [Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report]
Gagnon gives the Bengals a 10% chance of winning Super Bowl LVIII, the same percentage as the Bills. The Lions have a 7% chance, the Browns and Jaguars a 4% chance, and the Chargers a 3% chance. Considering this is just between teams seeking their first Super Bowl title, it's not surprising to see Cincinnati and Buffalo at the top of the list.