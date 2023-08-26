Bengals News: Tarell Basham waived, Myles Murphy rookie year, and more
- Tarell Basham was one of many cuts set to take place
- What can we expect from Myles Murphy in 2023?
- One last minute trade to consider
In Bengals news, Tarell Basham was the first of many cuts to come. Also, what should Cincinnati Bengals fans expect from first-round rookie Myles Murphy?
Basham signed with the Bengals in March after spending the 2022 season with the Cowboys and Titans. An injury early on in training camp along with strong depth on the defensive line paved the way for the Bengals to cut the Ohio product.
One of those depth pieces on the defensive line is rookie first-round draft pick Myles Murphy. The Bengals nabbed Murphy with the 28th overall pick out of Clemson and hope that he can shore up their pass rush. The pass rush was one of the Bengals' biggest weaknesses in 2022 so here's to hoping Murphy makes a difference.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals Waive Veteran DE Tarell Basham Before Final Preseason Game [James Rapien, SI]
This wasn't a surprising move considering that Basham was injured and the Bengals were stacked with depth at his position. He was initially brought in to serve as a nice veteran depth piece but when the Bengals saw they had decent options there, Basham was no longer needed.
What can each 2023 NFL first-round pick accomplish in Year 1? [Nick Baumgardner and Diante Lee, The Athletic]
Lee wrote the section for Murphy and said that year one could end up being more of a redshirt year for the Clemson rookie. This would be a disappointing season for Murphy if that ended up being the case.
One last-minute trade Bengals must make before Week 1 of 2023 NFL season [Steve Silverman, Clutch Points]
Silverman wants the Bengals to trade for Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams.
"If the Bengals could entice the Rams to trade veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein, it could give them the kind of depth needed to achieve their championship aspirations.- Steve Silverman
Havenstein is heading into his 9th year in the NFL, and he has the needed experience to give the Bengals the depth that is needed to allow the offensive line perform at the highest level."