Bengals News: Ted Karras, new stadium, and more
In Bengals news, Ted Karras appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave a lot of great notable sound bites. Also, could the Bengals be getting a new stadium?
Karras was signed by the Bengals last offseason as the organization went to work in revamping the offensive line. He immediately became a fan favorite because he really seemed to enjoy being a member of this franchise.
Karras appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said that he and the rest of the team want to be the guys to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati. He also told a funny story about how he gained 100 pounds in a year by drinking a gallon of milk every day before school.
The Bengals might have a new stadium to play in down the road. The lease for Paycor Stadium expires in 2026 but Katie Blackburn previously said during owners meetings that she felt the stadium could continue to serve the franchise well past the lease's expiration.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals O-lineman shares how he gained 100 pounds [Aaron Becker, Yardbarker]
""My dad took me aside in eighth grade and was like, 'you're kind of skinny ... and you need to put on weight,'" Karras said on "The Pat MacAfee Show." "I actually gained 100 pounds in one year. I drank a gallon of milk before school every day for a whole year." "- From Becker's article
Commissioners say building new Bengals stadium isn't completely out of question amid renovation discussions [Anna Azallion, WCPO]
"The county and the Bengals hired an outside firm, Gensler Sports, for a capital assessment. In May 2022, Gensler Sports said basic repairs to Paycor could cost more than $493 million. That includes fixing steel rails and ramps, replacing seats and upgrading electric and plumbing systems."- Anna Azallion
2023 NFL Draft: How Bengals could help Jets seal Aaron Rodgers deal and other trade proposals for Cincinnati [John Breech, CBS Sports]
Breech has the Bengals making a trade up to the 21st pick in this mock draft and swapping spots with the Chargers. This would also cost Cincinnati their third-round pick in this year's draft but Breech notes that moving up to nab someone that was a top-20 pick and jumping one spot ahead of Baltimore could be a smart move for the stripes.
He also has a scenario where they trade down, which makes more sense. This is not a franchise known for trading up in the first round and Breech mentions that.