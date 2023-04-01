Bengals News: Tee Higgins contract situation, why Irv Smith chose Cincinnati
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins said that he isn't worried about the contract situation. Also, why did Irv Smith Jr. decide to sign with the Bengals over other teams?
Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie deal so there's been some trade buzz surrounding him. Yes, it could make sense for the Bengals to trade him but that's mostly just if Higgins ends up being frustrated and making a big deal about not getting paid or wanting to be WR1. He hasn't done that.
In fact, Higgins has made it perfectly clear that he wants to stay with Cincinnati. This is pretty cool considering that Higgins could be WR1 with most teams. The fact that he's willing to accept less money and a lesser role shows that he wants to be a Bengal long-term and that should make fans happy.
Speaking of the offense, the Bengals signed Irv Smith Jr. to fill their starting tight end role. Smith has battled injuries throughout his career but when he's been healthy, he's shown promise. Hopefully, the Bengals can get the best out of him. So why did he sign with the Bengals? Read on to find out.
Quick Hits: Why Irv Smith Jr. Chose Bengals; More From NFL Meetings [Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com]
""I felt like Cincinnati had the best chance to win a Super Bowl," Smith said Tuesday from his hometown. "It's a great organization. Great coaching staff. (Head coach) Zac Taylor was very adamant about me coming to the team knowing what I can do to help the offense. And the proof is in the pudding at the tight end position. Having a relationship with Ja'Marr (Chase), getting to play with Joe Burrow and those guys speaks for itself. I've watched a lot of Bengals games over the years. I wanted to be a part of this opportunity to chase a ring and be a part of something special … I feel like I'm almost the missing piece to get us that Super Bowl.""- From Hobson's article
It's pretty cool that Smith chose Cincinnati because he felt he could win a Super Bowl with them. Who would have thought that this team would be the free-agent destination when they won two games and had the first overall pick three years ago? It's crazy how quickly things changed for this team when they got the pieces they needed to contend.
Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati [Kevin Patra, NFL.com]
""Yeah, right now, I'm just preparing for the season," Higgins said. "I'm not really worried about the contract. Obviously, I want to get a deal done, but I let my agent handle that, and you know, right now, just for me getting my body right for next season.""- From Patra's article
Higgins said this on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday. He's clearly focusing on next season and not on the contract and whether or not he gets extended. It's awesome that he's not planning on making this a dramatic situation.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce on Orlando Brown Jr. signing with Bengals: Like your best friend turning 'evil' on you [Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports]
""It hurts. It hurts my soul, man. Hurts my soul. It's like watching your best friend just turn evil on you," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast, via the Kansas City Star, (H/T Pro Football Talk)."- From Dajani's article
Chiefs fans can downplay Orlando Brown Jr. leaving all they want but it's clearly getting to the Chiefs players.