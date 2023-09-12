Bengals News: Tee Higgins contract talks will have to wait and more
- No contract extension for Higgins
- Pac-Man Jones arrested
- Overreactions from Week 1
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins' contract extension won't be handled during the regular season, per reports. This means that Higgins could end up hitting free agency next spring if the Cincinnati Bengals don't franchise tag him.
The Bengals drafted Higgins early in the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft to pair him with their first-round pick of Joe Burrow. The two have worked well together with Higgins going over the 900-yard receiving mark every year. Had Burrow been healthy for the final few games of his rookie season, it's not crazy to think that Higgins goes over the 1,000-yard mark that year as well.
Now that Burrow is extended and has his money, however, the trickiness of trying to keep Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase comes into play. Chase is eligible for an extension next spring while Higgins is eligible now. The Bengals opted to extend Burrow and Logan Wilson while not getting one done with Higgins. The wide receiver shares an agent with former Bengals safety Jessie Bates, who is now playing safety in Atlanta.
Bengals’ Tee Higgins won’t negotiate extension during season, expected to hit free agency: Source [Dianna Russini and Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
"If the Bengals put the tag on Higgins in the spring for a projected $22 million, the team would maintain exclusive negotiating rights, could bring him back for one more prime year or also have an option to tag and trade him for a premium if they feel an extension won’t happen. Merely letting Higgins walk in free agency would only net a likely third-round compensatory pick in 2025. — Dehner"- The Athletic
Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam Jones Removed From Plane, Arrested [Jay Morrison, Pro Football Network]
"Jones was booked for intoxication and terroristic threatening, said Captain Kevin Klute of the Boone County Jail."- Jay Morrison
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After 2023 Week 1 [Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report]
No, the Cleveland Browns are not the best team in the AFC North, as some might be thinking after the games in Week 1 wrapped up. They blasted the Bengals while the Ravens won behind a smothering defensive performance and the Steelers got destroyed by San Francisco. Cleveland's defense played well but a month from now, they will not be looked at as the best team in the division.