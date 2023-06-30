Bengals News: Tee Higgins extension, Super Bowl or bust, and more
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins' extension is something that fans are still waiting on. Also, if the Cincinnati Bengals don't win the Super Bowl this season, it'll be a disappointing campaign for the Stripes.
While Joe Burrow will likely be the first member of the Bengals to get extended, it wouldn't be shocking if the team figured out an extension for Higgins not long after. The former second-round pick has had over 900 receiving yards in each of his three seasons and is basically another WR1 for them as opposed to a WR2.
Higgins probably would have won Super Bowl MVP for the Bengals had the team been able to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. If the Bengals fail to win their first Lombardi Trophy in the 2023 season, it'll be looked at as a disappointment.
