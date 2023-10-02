Bengals News: Tee Higgins injury, lost season, and more
- Higgins injury update
- Is this a lost season for Cincinnati?
- Is it time to panic?
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins was roughed up in the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Also, speaking of that loss, are the Bengals now in the midst of a lost season?
The Bengals struggled again and are now 1-3 on the year but this game also brought injury after injury. Higgins was one of those injuries, leaving the game in the second half and not returning. It was reported after the game that Higgins suffered a rib fracture. Ian Rapoport noted that this could "keep him off the field for a bit" when reporting the news.
Higgins isn't having the kind of contract year that he was hoping for and he was on his way to another disappointing outing with just two catches for 19 yards before exiting the game. Now he might have to miss time.
This is not how the Bengals expected to start the season. Their offense hasn't been able to score touchdowns and the defense has been a disappointment so far as well. With both sides of the ball playing poorly, are the Bengals staring at a lost season on the horizon?
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
Titans hold Joe Burrow, Bengals to 3 points: Time for Cincinnati to seriously worry? [Paul Dehner Jr. and Joe Rexrode, The Athletic
Dehner notes that it is time to worry about this year's team. He says that they haven't scored an offensive touchdown before halftime in any of their games to this point and only have three total. The defense was supposed to step up and help the team win while Joe Burrow was recovering from injury but aside from that Week 3 performance, they haven't done that.
NFL Week 4 grades: Bills earn an 'A' for destroying Dolphins; Bengals, Steelers and Browns all get an 'F' [John Breech, NFL.com]
The Bengals, as expected, received an F from Breech.
"With Joe Burrow hobbled, the Bengals offense just isn't as dangerous as it used to be. Of course, even if he was completely healthy, that might not have mattered, because the offensive line couldn't stop Tennessee's pass-rush. Things were almost as bad defensively with the Bengals getting diced up by Ryan Tannehill while simultaneously getting steamrolled by Derrick Henry. The Bengals have now turned into road kill this year. They've played two road games and they've now been outscored 51-6 while going 0-2 in those games. "- John Breech
2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games [Around the NFL Staff, NFL.com]
"Panic time in Cincinnati" is written as a takeaway from the Bengals/Titans game.
"Although Joe Burrow is a gamer for playing though his calf injury, he’s a shadow of himself and a statue in the pocket. He finished 20-of-30 passing for 165 yards. When there was room to maneuver for a few easy yards on the ground, Tennessee knew he couldn’t do anything about it. This is the second time in four games that the Bengals have managed just three points."- Around the NFL Staff