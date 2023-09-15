Bengals News: Tee Higgins' next team, power rankings, and more
- Where will Tee Higgins land if he's not in Cincinnati?
- Bengals power rankings
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins' contract won't be worked on during the season so buckle up for stories about where the wide receiver might end up. Also, where do the Cincinnati Bengals sit in the power rankings?
Higgins, a second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 draft, is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The regular season began and Higgins does not have a new contract. With a report from Kelsey Conway stating that the two aren't close on a deal, is this the end for Higgins in the stripes?
Higgins did not get off to a good start this season and neither did the Bengals. Higgins was blanked in the 24-3 blowout loss to the Browns and now people are side-eyeing the Stripes a bit after the first week of NFL action.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
6 NFL Teams That Should Pursue Trade for Bengals' Tee Higgins [Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report]
The Cardinals, Panthers, and Lions are three of the six teams included on Ballentine's list of potential landing spots for Higgins. I don't see the Bengals trading Higgins during the 2023 season unless they're in a massive hole (I'm talking winless before the trade deadline, which is highly unlikely). If anything, they can tag Higgins next offseason and then trade him if a deal can't get done.
Chiefs favorites to be Bengals WR Tee Higgins' next team [Charles Goldman, AtoZ Sports]
This would be a nightmare for Bengals fans. Not only would they lose Higgins but he'd be going to their biggest non-divisional rival and their greatest competition for the AFC title. Higgins wouldn't do this to Bengals fans, would he?
2023 NFL power rankings, Week 2: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble [Russell S. Baxter, FanSided]
Baxter didn't pull any punches here and stuck the Bengals at No. 28 on his power rankings.
"The defending AFC North champions have had a tough time with the rival Browns in recent seasons. Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, who agreed to a lucrative contract extension late last week, and the Cincinnati offense was virtually non-existent in rainy Cleveland. The Bengals gained 142 total yards on 54 plays (2.6 average)."- Russell S. Baxter