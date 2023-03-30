Bengals News: Tee Higgins number change, competition at RT, and more
In Bengals news, Tee Higgins has made the decision to change his jersey number from 85 to 5. Also, what will the right tackle position look like for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023?
Higgins wore No. 85 during the first three years of his career but is now switching to No. 5. The reasoning appears to be that he wanted to build his legacy on his own and not be compared to the most famous player who has worn No. 5 in Cincinnati -- Chad Johnson. At least this is what Higgins said back in 2021 when pressed on the matter.
The wide receiver position has very few question marks this offseason but the same can't be said for the right tackle position. After the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year deal, the plan was to move Jonah Williams to the right side of the line.
In Geoff Hobson's recent column, Zac Taylor revealed that he doesn't expect Williams to be traded. Furthermore, he anticipates Williams and Jackson Carman duking it out for the starting right tackle job.
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
NFL Tables TNF Flex-Scheduling Proposal; Owners Approve Teams Playing on TNF Twice [Scott Polachek, Bleacher Report]
I hate this idea. The point of Thursday Night Football was to ensure that every team (yes, even the bad ones) got to play in primetime) and now that's out the window. The worst part of this though is that the ability to flex games from Sunday into Thursday night is likely going to increase injuries. The Bengals are impacted by this because the good teams will be the ones getting flexed to Thursday nights.
2023 NFL Draft: Examining the most pressing needs for every AFC team after free agency moves [Josh Edwards, CBS Sports]
Offensive guard is what is listed for the Bengals here. It's worth noting that there's no mention of Cordell Volson in Edwards' writeup and he mentioned that Jonah Williams' trade request puts the guard position in deeper water so he might not be familiar with the Bengals' o-line. Volson played fine in 2022 and he shouldn't be the long-term plan moving forward but the starting guards are likely set for 2023 unless the team finds an upgrade in the draft.
2023 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest? [Lance Zierlein, NFL.com]
It's a good year to need a cornerback and a tight end, according to Zierlein. Fortunately, those are two big needs for Cincinnati as we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft.