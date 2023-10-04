Bengals News: Tee Higgins trade talk, Week 5 power rankings, and more
- Is it time to consider trading Higgins?
- Where do the Bengals sit in the power rankings?
In Bengals news, is it time to consider trading Tee Higgins? Also, where do the Cincinnati Bengals sit on the power rankings entering Week 5?
The Bengals have started the season at 1-3 and one more loss might officially put them in the lost season category. When looking at the other 1-3 teams in the league, the Bengals can't put themselves in the same category as the Vikings, who have looked relatively competitve in each of their three losses. The Bengals have gotten blown out in two of their three and looked lost in the other one for most of the game.
With that being said, is it time to consider shipping Tee Higgins off and getting something in return for him? He's in the final year of his contract and no extension was reached before the season. The Bengals could still tag him next offseason but with how quickly the season might be heading under, are trade talks in the future for Higgins?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
The Ringer's Benjamin Solak: Tee Higgins Should 'Start Making a Stink' About Contract Extension [Russ Heltman, SI]
""They don't do contract extensions in season in Cincinnati," Solak said on The Ringer NFL Show. "If I were Tee Higgins, I would start making a stink I'll put it to you that way because I don't want to play out the rest of the season taking body shots, running five-yard slants, and putting up no numbers in a contract year. That's not for me—whatever is happening in this offense right now, I'd like to leave it a year early.""- From Heltman's article
Higgins has been off to a rough start so far, hauling in 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Most of that production came in Week 2, otherwise he's been nearly invisible and struggling with drops. The offense as a whole has been bad but Higgins has really struggled.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers reclaim No. 1 spot; Seahawks, Buccaneers crack top 10 [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
The Bengals were ranked 11th last week and dropped a whopping nine spots after their 27-3 stinker in Nashville, putting them 20th on Edholm's rankings this week.
"Sunday brought everything back to the starting line -- and at 1-3, Cincy actually has given every division rival at least a one-game head start. Do you currently trust any element of this Bengals operation, including and starting with a beat-up Joe Burrow? The 2022 Bengals averaged almost three TDs per game. This year, they have three offensive TDs in four games."- Eric Edholm
PFT’s Week 5 2023 NFL power rankings [Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk]
Florio has Cincinnati at 24 on his rankings.
"Bengals (1-3, No. 19): Joe Burrow on one leg is not nearly the same as Patrick Mahomes on one leg."- Mike Florio