Bengals News: Tee Higgins trade value, no Deebo Samuel in Week 8, and more
- Back to it, boys!
- What is Higgins worth in a trade?
- Bengals won't face Samuel this week
In Bengals news, if Tee Higgins were to be traded, what would he be worth? Also, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to dodge a huge bullet by not having to face Deebo Samuel this weekend.
The trade deadline is on October 31 and with the Bengals sitting at 3-3, they probably won't be sellers, especially with the rest of the division sitting with similar records. That being said, if the Bengals did opt to trade their star receiver Tee Higgins away, what could they get in return for him?
Speaking of star wide receivers, the San Francisco 49ers will be without one of theirs this weekend when they host the Stripes for a key Week 8 match-up.
Barnwell's NFL trade tiers: Who's worth a first-round pick? [Bill Barnwell, ESPN]
Barnwell wrote an article detailing who from each NFL team would be worth first-round picks and how many first-round picks it would take to acquire those players. He said that Higgins would be worth a first-round pick in a hypothetical trade.
"Higgins is capable of taking over games, but it's tougher to make a case that he's a top-10 player at wide receiver than it is for someone like A.J. Brown. Higgins' production is capped by Chase playing on the other side of the field, but it also likely leads to easier coverage looks and fewer double-teams. He is also a free agent after the season, so he's about to get expensive. I still think he would land a first-rounder, but there's a much bigger gap between Higgins and Chase's trade value than it might seem."- Bill Barnwell
Bengals will avoid Deebo Samuel vs. 49ers after latest injury update [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
The 49ers suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6 to the Browns and lost some key players to injuries in the loss. Samuel was one of those players and he'll miss two games, meaning he won't see the field against the Bengals when they come to town on Sunday. Phew!
"That’s a huge blow to the 49ers offense that already has star running back Christian McCaffrey battling an injury that has him questionable for Week 7. Keep in mind the 49ers play on Monday night this week, then turn around on a short week for the game against the Bengals."- Chris Roling
Bengals mailbag: Run game thoughts, rookie grades and over-the-top vitriol [Paul Dehner Jr., The Athletic]
There were plenty of interesting questions sent Dehner's way for this edition of the mailbag but one about the offensive line grabbed my attention. Someone said that the media overrated the Bengals' offensive line and Dehner said that he didn't consider it to be a major problem, at least not as big as some of their other glaring issues.
"They’ve endured a few ugly moments, to be sure (Cordell Volson being hip-tossed by Dre’Mont Jones was a tough scene), but the games without movement in the pocket from the QB are tougher to judge. With that caveat, they’ve been average to below average versus the rest of the league with a trend in the right direction."- Paul Dehner Jr.