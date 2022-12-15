Bengals News: Tom Brady not impressed with Cincinnati defense
In Bengals news, Tom Brady doesn't consider the Cincinnati Bengals defense to be all that and a bag of potato chips (a phrase that was popular back when Brady entered the league). This is sure to go over well with the Bengals' defense (sarcasm).
""We're onto Cincinnati," Brady said during the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast. "Great team. Great, young quarterback. Fairly tough defense. Good skill players. They do a lot of things well. We're going to have to put everything we've got into it." "- Quote from Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports
'Fairly tough defense' isn't enough to describe how good this defense has been in 2022. They've yet to allow a 300-yard passer and it took until Week 8 for a team to score a second-half touchdown on them. They've been dominant and Brady is probably going to see that they're not just 'fairly tough' but very tough.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news from around the web.
Tom Brady takes subtle dig at Bengals' 'fairly tough' defense ahead of Buccaneers' Week 15 matchup [Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports]
Here is the article discussing Brady's comments on his "Let's Go!" podcast. He did acknowledge that Joe Burrow is a good quarterback and not 'fairly good' so there's that at least.
Backups Irwin, Taylor helping Bengals offense stay on track despite injuries at WR [Ben Baby, ESPN]
The Bengals lost Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to injuries early in their win over the Browns and while at first the offense struggled, Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin stepped up and helped Joe Burrow and company end their losing streak to Cleveland. That's essentially what Baby is getting at in this writeup. Still a great read though!
ESPN Ranks Joe Burrow In The Top-Three Of 2022 MVP Race [Russ Heltman, SI]
Burrow has been playing at an MVP level over the past few months and Heltman discusses that in this article. Right now, most would argue that the MVP competition is down to Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts but Burrow should be more of a contender than he's being given credit.