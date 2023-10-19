Bengals News: Trade deadline, underperforming offense, and more
- Will the Bengals make a move?
- Why is the offense struggling?
In Bengals news, the trade deadline is on October 31. Will the Cincinnati Bengals make a trade? Also, why is the offense struggling?
The Bengals aren't a team known for making big trades but that was the old Bengals. The new-era Bengals have yet to make a crazy trade prior to the deadline but maybe that changes this year. That's assuming, of course, that they continue to look better. A loss to the 49ers coming out of the bye would put them at 3-4 and might make them a little more desperate to add some help.
A big reason for the Bengals' 3-3 record right now is that the offense has not been what we all know it's capable of being. Joe Burrow looked awful in the first four games and during that time, the team scored just three offensive touchdowns. They bounced back in Week 5 and for another half the following week, but the second half of the Week 6 game left a lot to be desired.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Will Bengals Make Midseason Trade With Deadline Approaching? [James Rapien, SI]
"Cincinnati hasn't made many midseason trades. They sent Carlos Dunlap to the Seahawks in exchange for a seventh round pick and backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney during the 2020 campaign. "- James Rapien
2023 NFL trade deadline: 10 players who need to be dealt to a new team, with Davante Adams headlining [Garrett Podell, CBS Sports]
There are a lot of wide receivers making Podell's list here and the Bengals probably wouldn't be looking to add a receiver given the trio they have rostered. Some names on here they could be interested in adding, however, would be Carl Lawson, Zach Ertz, and Chase Young.
This is why the Cincinnati Bengals' offense is underperforming so far [Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer]
"Cincinnati is drastically underperforming on the side of the ball that’s supposed to be the strength of the team. The Bengals returned all but one starter from last year’s team that earned a trip to the AFC championship game. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the team to help get the unit over the hump."- Kelsey Conway
Conway writes that the Bengals aren't getting much from their offensive stars outside of Ja'Marr Chase and she's absolutely right. Tee Higgins hasn't looked like the same guy, Tyler Boyd had a good game against Seattle but otherwise has been mostly invisible, Irv Smith Jr. has done practically nothing, and the run game hasn't lived up to expectations either (though they're not getting as many chances as they should be).