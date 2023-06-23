Bengals News: Travis Kelce's message to Ja'Marr Chase, NFL triplets, and more
In Bengals news, Travis Kelce has a message for Ja'Marr Chase. Also, where do the Cincinnati Bengals "triplets" rank?
What started as Joe Burrow simply complimenting Patrick Mahomes and saying he's the best quarterback in the league has now led to Travis Kelce clapping back at Ja'Marr Chase. Chase got involved when he joked that he didn't know who Mahomes was. Mahomes then flashed his two Super Bowl rings and said "That's who".
Well, now Kelce has continued the trash talk. He recently said that Chase needs to back it up. So far, I'd say Chase has held his own, especially against the Chiefs.
The Bengals might not have taken down KC in the AFC title game, but they have the better 'triplets', at least according to CBS Sports. They edged out the Chiefs and took the top spot. Will that be enough to propel them over KC this season?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Travis Kelce fires back at Ja’Marr Chase over Patrick Mahomes shade [Christian Arnold, New York Post]
"“It is what it is, dog,” Kelce said. “Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s–t, talk your s–t, pimp. Just better back it up.”"- From Arnold's article
Ranking NFL 2023 'Triplets,' Part III: Bengals and Chiefs in a league of their own [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
As the title suggests, the Bengals and Chiefs are in their own tier but Cincinnati was crowned as having the best triplets, per Dubin's piece.
"That said, I have a feeling the perceived difference between Mixon and Pacheco is what ultimately landed the Bengals in first -- even if Mixon was seemingly on the verge of being cut for a portion of this offseason"- Jared Dubin
2021 NFL redraft: Zach Wilson falls out of Round 1, Micah Parsons rises [Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic]
The Bengals don't take Ja'Marr Chase in this redraft because they don't have an opportunity to. He goes one pick before they're on the clock. They nab Rashawn Slater instead.