Bengals News: Trevor Siemian signs with Cincy, Brandon Allen on the move
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow has a new backup! Trevor Siemian signed with the team on a one-year deal. Also, Brandon Allen signed with the 49ers hours before Siemian's deal with the Bengals became official.
Siemian had visited with the Bengals a few weeks ago but no deal happened. When he visited, it made it pretty evident that the Bengals weren't all that interested in bringing back Allen, who had backed up Burrow for his first three seasons at the helm.
Siemian has been in the NFL since 2015 and started double-digit games for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017. He's since been a journeyman, spending the past four years with four different teams. Siemian started four games for the Saints in 2021 and started one for Chicago in 2022.
As for Allen, he signed with the 49ers who have three other quarterbacks on their roster. Allen was a nice piece for Cincinnati to have before everything started clicking but it was evident in the 2021 season finale that he wasn't the right backup option for the team moving forward. If Burrow were to miss more than a few games, no one is going to feel confident in Allen leading the charge.
