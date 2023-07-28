Bengals News: Trey Hendrickson extension, Joe Burrow injury, and more
- Hendrickson is tied to Cincinnati through 2025
- Burrow was carted off in practice
- Former Bengals first-round pick retires
In Bengals news, the Cincinnati Bengals signed a player to an extension but it wasn't who you were thinking it'd be. Trey Hendrickson will now be a Bengal through 2025. Also, Joe Burrow was carted off during practice.
The Bengals' extension for Hendrickson means that they'll have more money to play around with when it comes to extending Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson. This isn't a move that past Bengals teams would have made, especially since Hendrickson would have been an easy cap casualty next year.
Instead of taking that route, the Bengals gave him an extra year and now his cap hit won't be as large. As Brad Spielberger mentioned on Twitter, this indicates that the front office is looking to do things differently this time around.
Bengals fans held their breath after Joe Burrow pulled up while running a drill on the second day of training camp. He was carted off and Zac Taylor said following practice that it was a calf injury and sources later reported that it was a calf strain.
Bengals sign Trey Hendrickson to 1-year contract extension [Jason Marcum, Cincy Jungle]
Again, give major props to the Bengals front office for this move. Hendrickson has outperformed the original contract that he signed and the organization is rewarding him for it. Plus, this should help get everybody taken care of with their pending extensions.
Bengals' Joe Burrow Declined to Be in 'Quarterback' Season 2; Open to Show in Future [Adam Wells, Bleacher Report]
Season 1 consisted of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota and the show certainly is hoping they'll follow another Super Bowl-winning quarterback again in 2023. It won't be Burrow, though the Bengals quarterback did say he'd be open to appearing on the show down the road.
Former Bengals Wide Receiver John Ross III Retires From NFL [Russ Heltman, SI]
Ross is considered one of the biggest draft busts in Bengals history. The team spent the ninth overall pick on him in the 2017 draft. One pick later, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, the Bengals got a pretty special quarterback a few years later or else this would have hurt a lot more.