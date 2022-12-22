Bengals News: Trey Hendrickson looks ready to return and Pro Bowl players
Bengals news revolves around how Trey Hendrickson might be able to play for the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday!
The Bengals were fortunate to avoid the injury bug in 2021 on their way to the Super Bowl but that isn't the case this year. Throughout the season, marquee players such as Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Mike Hilton, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Hayden Hurst, and Logan Wilson have missed time due to injuries but luckily, none have been serious.
Hendrickson broke his wrist in the Week 14 win over the Browns and missed this past week's game against the Buccaneers as a result. The team also lost Hubbard to injury in that game and not having both of those guys hurts the defensive line a lot.
The good news is that Hendrickson returned to practice on Tuesday and looks like he might be ready to rock and roll against the Patriots on Saturday.
Hendrickson isn't the only injured Bengal to return to practice this week, though. Hayden Hurst, who hasn't played since Week 13 returned to the practice field as did Hilton. Boyd and Higgins both have practiced this week and rookie Cam Taylor-Britt, who got injured this past week, has been practicing as well.
Speaking of Hendrickson, he, Joe Burrow, and Ja'Marr Chase all were named to this year's Pro Bowl! It's Hendrickson and Chase's second Pro Bowl nod and the first for Burrow.
