Bengals News: Tyler Boyd defends Tee Higgins, Orlando Brown's comments, and more
In Bengals news, Tyler Boyd has his teammate's back. Also, Orlando Brown Jr. raised some eyebrows with a recent comment.
PFF Fantasy Football tweeted "Is Tee Higgins the best #2 WR in the NFL?" to which Boyd responded that Higgins is not a WR2.
Both receivers are entering the final year of their contracts in Cincinnati and while the team has been vocal about wanting to extend Higgins, those conversations haven't been had about extending Boyd. With the former second-round pick turning 29 in November, it's doubtful the Bengals would sign him to another long-term deal since they stray from signing guys close to or past age 30.
Speaking of contracts, the Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year contract this offseason. He's immediately turned fully on his former team and recently made some comments about how he can be more aggressive with Joe Burrow as his quarterback.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals' Tyler Boyd takes issue with tweet about Tee Higgins [Chris Roling, Bengals Wire]
It's good to see Boyd sticking up for his teammate. Some guys in this situation might take their frustrations about being "put on the backburner" on social media for the entire world to see but Boyd has been nothing but classy about it. He knows that the Bengals are probably not going to extend him and he's still talking up his guys. Class act.
Orlando Brown Jr.: I’ll be able to be more aggressive in certain situations with Bengals [Myles Simmons, NBC Sports]
"“It’s gonna be a lot quicker, you know, I’ll be able to be a lot more aggressive in certain situations, just given the personnel and the way that they call plays.”"- From Simmons' article
Brown gives the Bengals the strongest offensive line they've had in quite some time. Will it be enough of a difference to get the good guys to the top of the mountain?
What if the NFL Draft came before free agency? Five ways the 2023 offseason might've been different [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Benjamin wrote a fun article about if the draft took place before free agency. In his write-up, he says that the Bengals would have signed David Montgomery to replace Joe Mixon.
The Bengals probably wouldn't have waited until the fifth round to address running back had the draft come first but Chase Brown won't be a slouch in this offense. Brown and Montgomery would have been a fun duo to watch in the Stripes.