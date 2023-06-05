Bengals News: Tyler Boyd's future, battle at safety, and more
In Bengals news, what does the future have in store for Tyler Boyd? Also, safety is the position battle to watch this summer in training camp.
The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Boyd in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and for a few years, he was one of the few bright spots for the team. When the Bengals added Ja'Marr Chase with their 2021 first-round pick, Boyd was relegated to WR3 duties and he's never complained.
The writing is definitely on the wall for Boyd moving forward, though. With Chase and Tee Higgins due for massive contract extensions, it's doubtful that the former Pitt product remains in the Queen City past the 2023 season.
The Bengals lost two other noteworthy players this offseason and they just so happened to be the two starting safeties. Jessie Bates signed with Atlanta and Vonn Bell is headed to Carolina. This means the Bengals will have two brand new starting safeties in 2023. Who will they be?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Tyler Boyd’s offseason debut: Talking future with Bengals, AFC title game injury [Jay Morrison, The Athletic]
Boyd knows that his time with the team is likely coming to an end. He recognized that Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins are going to get paid before him and he said "Hopefully, it works out for me."
"He said he knows he’s in line behind Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins for contract extensions and that’s how it should be.- From Morrison's article
“I know we’ve got to get deals done with important players like Joe and Tee,” he said. “I’m good with money. I just want to see the guys that deserve it get paid. What happens in the future — hopefully, it works out for me."
Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle in 2023 [Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report]
"Cincinnati has three primary candidates to fill both roles. They used a 2022 first-round pick on defensive back Daxton Hill, but he only played only 131 defensive snaps as a rookie. They also signed former Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott and used a 2023 third-round pick on Alabama's Jordan Battle."- Kristopher Knox
Jordan Battle is definitely someone who could work his way into a starting job but we'll see how the preseason goes for him and the other starting safety candidates.
2024 NFL Draft: 10 draft-eligible interior defensive linemen to know [Max Chadwick, PFF]
With D.J. Turner hitting free agency next offseason, it's never too early to start looking into who could be options to replace him in the draft!