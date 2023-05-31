Bengals News: Tyler Boyd, practicing with Packers, and more
In Bengals news, Tyler Boyd spoke to the media on Tuesday and had some interesting comments. Also, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers will be practicing together before their preseason tilt in August.
Boyd, who missed time during the AFC Championship Game due to an injury, finally revealed what the problem was. He said that it was "a deep thigh bruise" and unfortunately, he couldn't re-enter the game. Cincinnati's offense suffered as a result.
Boyd also mentioned that the Bengals have a new rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs and claimed that stealing Orlando Brown Jr. was a form of one-upping them. The Chiefs now have Donovan Smith at left tackle and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle while the Bengals added Brown and will move Jonah Williams to the right side.
On a different subject, the Bengals and Packers face each other in the preseason and will practice together one day before the game. Zac Taylor said this was made possible because he and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur have a "professional friendship".
Check out what else is trending in Bengals news.
2023 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB [Alex Kay, Bleacher Report]
"Projection: 68 percent completion rate, 4,523 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns; nine interceptions, 69 carries, 262 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns."- Alex Kay
If Joe Burrow ended the season with these numbers, he'd most definitely be in the MVP conversation. Slow starts to the 2021 and 2022 seasons kept him out of truly being a contender for the MVP award.
NFL's post-June 1 deadline: Biggest needs for 2023 contenders, plus top cut and trade candidates [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Benjamin said that the Bengals still need a tight end. Surprisingly, however, Joe Mixon doesn't appear in the cut candidate section.
"Irv Smith Jr. is a fine low-risk, high-reward option in place of Hayden Hurst, but the former Vikings starter has missed 13 games the last two seasons, with a career-high receiving total of 365 yards. Cincinnati already boasts an elite receiving corps for Joe Burrow, but the more weapons the merrier."- Cody Benjamin
PFF Interior Defender Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season [Gordon McGuinness, PFF]
DJ Reader comes in at No. 9 on the list while BJ Hill landed at No. 30.
"Reader plays a vital role in Lou Anarumo's defense, highlighted by his 85.2 PFF grade in 2022. As a run defender, he has earned grades of 69.0 or better since 2017. He produced a career-high 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade in 2022, registering 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps."- Gordon McGuinness