Bengals News: Undrafted free agents, schedule release, and more
In Bengals news, now that the draft is over, the attention turns to the undrafted free agents -- or UDFAs -- joining the team. Also, the NFL has announced when the 2023 regular-season schedule will be announced.
The Cincinnati Bengals finished their 2023 draft by adding eight players -- four on defense, three on offense, and one on special teams. Following the draft, they signed a few notable UDFAs, including Jaxson Kirkland, Calvin Tyler, and Jacob Saylors. It's fun to get excited about the players the Bengals add in undrafted free agency but it's not often that these players go on to become superstars.
With the draft wrapping up, fans can now shift their attention to the schedule release, which Adam Schefter announced the targeted date is May 11th.
With Aaron Rodgers coming to the AFC, I'd expect the Jets to be this year's Broncos. If you'll remember, the Broncos had tons of primetime games last season due to the addition of Russell Wilson in the offseason but things didn't go too well for Denver.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
Best undrafted free agents in 2023 NFL draft: Ivan Pace Jr., Andre Carter II offer value [Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz]
This article gives the 10 best UDFAs and then updated with where that player signed. The Bengals didn't snag any of these guys, unfortunately.
When will the 2023 NFL schedule be released? [Teddy Ricketson, DraftKings]
The Bengals are locks to get several primetime games in 2023 and it's extremely likely that their tilt with the Chiefs will be a primetime event, or at least it should be. Hell, that could be a contender to open up the season, as the reigning Super Bowl champion always hosts the season opener on what's referred to as banner night.
Zac Taylor: ‘I Like Joe Mixon’s’ Future is in Cincinnati [Russ Heltman, SI]
Cincinnati opted not to add a running back until the fifth round and that's definitely good news for Joe Mixon. The former Oklahoma product looked to be a cap casualty if he wasn't willing to take a pay cut but now it's looking like that won't be happening. Zac Taylor confirmed it on Saturday following the draft.