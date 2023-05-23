Bengals News: Vulnerable in AFC North, complete teams, and more
In Bengals news, it could be difficult for the Cincinnati Bengals to repeat as AFC North champs. The good news, however, is that this team is stacked and considered to be one of the most complete teams in the league.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked the most vulnerable division winners from a season ago and had the Bengals at No. 3 on his list, trailing only the Buccaneers and Vikings. The AFC North is pretty stacked so this isn't too surprising if we're being perfectly honest here.
Fortunately, the Bengals have the perfect roster to defend their AFC North champs status. Eric Edholm of NFL.com said they had the fourth-most complete roster, trailing the Eagles, Chiefs, and 49ers. Interestingly enough, the top four teams all reached conference championship weekend.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL season: Ranking the most vulnerable division winners, from shaky Buccaneers to sturdy Chiefs [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
As mentioned above, this is less of betting against the Bengals rather than it is simply pointing out how solid the rest of the division is. The Ravens re-signed Lamar Jackson and if he stays healthy, they're going to be a threat. The Steelers don't have losing seasons. The Browns bulked up in the offseason. That's going to make it a challenge to repeat in the AFC North.
"Betting against Joe Burrow atop the North feels a touch foolish, but the fact is this division should be tough from top to bottom. The second-place Ravens managed 10 wins even with Lamar Jackson sidelined down the stretch, and now Jackson should be motivated -- and slightly better suited, with a deeper receiving corps -- to live up to his new contract. The Browns are also poised to air it out more, with Deshaun Watson under pressure to deliver after a poor Cleveland debut. And the Steelers might be the friskiest of them all, pairing Mike Tomlin's perpetually tough "D" with an improved setup for Kenny Pickett."- Cody Benjamin
NFL's top 10 most complete teams for 2023 season [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
"Cincinnati has as talented a roster as just about any team in the league and must be considered a top contender to win the Super Bowl, assuming good health. But that last part is critical, because there still are some caveats that could derail the Bengals’ season."- Eric Edholm
Edholm says that the Bengals didn't add any great talent at tight end or running back and their offensive line is still a major talking point, and not in a good way. He also alluded to the safety spots as the Bengals lost both of their starters in the offseason.
Which NFL players are ones to watch at offseason workouts? One pick for all 32 teams [Mike Jones, The Athletic]
Dax Hill is the pick for the Bengals here. The 2022 first-round pick didn't get a ton of playing time last year and now he'll take over for Jessie Bates, who signed with the Falcons in free agency. Will Hill be able to replicate the production that Bates left?