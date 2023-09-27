Bengals News: Week 4 power rankings, Trevor Siemian, and more
- Where do the Bengals rank after securing their first win?
- Trevor Siemian found a new home
In Bengals news, where do the Stripes come in on the power rankings after finally winning a game? Also, Trevor Siemian joined the New York Jets.
The Bengals got into the win column after taking down the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI. While the win doesn't get rid of the sour taste of losing Super Bowl LVI, it was a much-needed win for the Stripes after they started 0-2 for the second straight year.
Joe Burrow ended up playing in the game despite a lingering calf injury clearly bothering him. The Bengals opted not to bring back Trevor Siemian and he's now a member of the New York Jets, who lost their starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, for the season. Zach Wilson has been struggling so maybe Siemian will end up seeing some playing time.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Prolific Dolphins hit No. 1 spot, while Browns and Packers crack top 10 [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
The Bengals aren't in the top 10 but they're right outside of it on Edholm's rankings. They're up one spot from his rankings a week ago.
NFL power rankings: Bills, Dolphins challenge 49ers, Chiefs near top; Bears, Broncos at bottom for Week 4 [Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News]
The Bengals are 14th here, up five spots from last week's rankings.
"The Bengals did get Joe Burrow to start on Monday night to help save their season vs. the Rams, but it was the running game and defense that put the stamp on reminding everyone they can be a complete winning team."- Vinnie Iyer
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings: Red-hot Dolphins crack top 5 while other contenders fall after stunning upsets [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
Prisco has the Bengals at 18, up three spots from a week ago.
"That was a season-saving victory against the Rams. Give Joe Burrow credit for toughing it out with the injured calf. He had to do so."- Pete Prisco