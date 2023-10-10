Bengals News: Week 6 power rankings and more
Where do the good guys sit in the power rankings?
In Bengals news, the team clinched another victory and now is 2-3 on the year. Where do the Cincinnati Bengals sit in the power rankings now that they're back in the win column?
It took nearly an entire month but the Bengals' offense finally looked explosive after four bad performances. The team took down the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-20 victory and while it wasn't a flawless win by any means, a win is a win and in this league, that's all that matters.
The win didn't move the Bengals out of the AFC North cellar but they now have the same number of wins as the Browns and are just one game behind both the Ravens and the Steelers. It is worth noting, however, that Baltimore and Cleveland each own tiebreakers against Cincinnati.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
FMIA Week 5: Brock Purdy is your new MVP frontrunner, and remembering Dick Butkus [Peter King, FMIA]
King has the Bengals at 18th and I think that's fair, given how bad they looked in their three losses this season.
"Breath of life in Arizona Sunday, with Burrow looking like Burrow for the first time in 10 months. Next five: Seahawks, Niners, Bills, Texans and Ravens."- Peter King
Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Panthers and Giants Tumble While Lions Continue Climb [Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network]
Miller slotted the Bengals in at 19 on his rankings.
"The Ja’Marr Chase breakout game is never too far away. He broke a franchise record with 15 receptions against Arizona, and the elite receiver amassed just shy of 200 yards while adding three touchdowns.- Dalton Miller
Once they secured the lead, the Bengals’ schematic excellence on defense made things incredibly difficult for Josh Dobbs, and their talented pass rush made their mark as well.
Joe Burrow is still not his normal self. He still can’t move well, but he did find some explosiveness in his arm for the first time in 2023."
Overreactions, reality checks for NFL Week 5: Dolphins better than 'Greatest Show on Turf'? Belichick done? [Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports]
Kerr says that "Joe Burrow is back" is an overreaction and not reality.
"While Burrow's numbers were good, he averaged just 5.9 yards per attempt. This was with Ja'Marr Chase going off for 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns. This was an excellent step in the right direction for Burrow, needed against a rebuilding Cardinals team. The Seahawks -- and getting Tee Higgins back -- will be a good test for Burrow next week. "- Jeff Kerr