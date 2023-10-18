Bengals News: Week 7 power rankings, bye week, and more
Where do the Bengals sit in the power rankings?
In Bengals news, where do the Cincinnati Bengals sit in the power rankings entering Week 7? Speaking of Week 7, the Bengals are on their bye week.
Once again, the Bengals have bounced back after an 0-2 start. They're sitting at 3-3 at their Week 7 bye and now will head into the brutal portion of their 2023 schedule. Right after the bye, they'll travel to San Francisco for a date with the 5-1 49ers, then they'll host the Bills on Sunday Night Football and the Texans, then they'll turn around on a short week and head to Baltimore to face the Ravens. It's going to be a slog.
Fortunately, the Bengals' defense has played well recently and there have been signs of life from the offense. Can they put it all together with the toughest part of their schedule coming up?
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 7? [BR NFL Staff, Bleacher Report]
The Bengals are ranked 10th on Bleacher Report's rankings, ahead of the Browns (12th), who beat them in Week 1.
"The bad news is that Cincinnati's offense continues to struggle. The Bengals amassed just 214 yards of offense against the Seahawks, and no team in the AFC has averaged fewer yards per game six weeks into the season."- Bleacher Report
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise [Eric Edholm, NFL.com]
The Bengals come in at number 13 on Edholm's rankings. The Ravens and Browns are ranked ninth and 10th respectively.
"Cincinnati might have limped to the bye at 3-3, but getting to this point at .500 is admirable."- Eric Edholm
Where Will the NFL’s .500 Teams Wind Up at the End of the Season? [Steven Ruiz, The Ringer]
"Anarumo’s defense is coming up big in high-leverage situations, and Burrow is getting healthier. But the vibes are still off, and with a tough schedule ahead, Cincinnati could rapidly fall behind the top teams in the conference."- Steven Ruiz
Ruiz makes a good point here in that "the vibes are still off" and with the difficult portion of the schedule coming up, they don't have a lot of time to try and get things right.