Bengals News: What Joe Burrow wants, best-kept roster secret, and more
In Bengals news, Joe Burrow had previously said that he's been clear on what he wants with his pending contract extension. Also, who is the best-kept secret on the Cincinnati Bengals roster?
In an article from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, he asks what exactly does Burrow want in his contract?
"That would be an unusual way to articulate simple monetary demands. What do I want in the contract? Money. Lots and lots of money.- Mike Florio
I’ve got a bias on this one. I have believed for years that the best way to strike the balance between player-friendly and team-friendly on a long-term deal for a franchise quarterback or player of similar impact is to use a percentage of the salary cap as the compensation the player receives, especially in the outer reaches of the arrangement."
Yes, obviously Burrow wants money. I don't think Burrow is going to handicap the Bengals too much with his demands though. He even said he's keeping the other soon-to-be paid players in mind too when considering his deal.
We all know what Burrow can do but who is a player that tends to get overlooked? Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report answered that question with his article on every team's best-kept secret. For the Bengals, it was Germaine Pratt.
"But Cincinnati's defense doesn't always get the respect it deserves. They were eighth in EPA per play last season, and Germaine Pratt is often the man in the middle of the unit.- Alex Ballentine
The soon-to-be 27-year-old has become a vital part of their defense and the three-year, $20.3 million contract the team signed him to this offseason would show the franchise agrees with that assessment."
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
