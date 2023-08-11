Bengals News: Who to watch in preseason opener, bold predictions, and more
In Bengals news, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener. Who should we keep our eyes on? Also, let's dive into some of PFF's bold predictions.
After a long offseason, the Bengals are finally back in action, as the Stripes will host the Packers in the first preseason game of the 2023 campaign. Preseason games might not count in the record books but they help the coaching staff determine who deserves to win a starting job, who to cut, who to keep, and plenty of other things.
In other news, Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus laid out his bold predictions for each AFC North team. For the Bengals, the most intriguing one to me was that Irv Smith Jr. would have a Pro Bowl season. It's not a crazy though but he's struggled to stay healthy throughout his career so he'd have to stay healthy to check off that box.
2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: One thing to watch for on each of the 32 teams [Ed Edholm, NFL.com]
"The Bengals drafted a pass rusher in Round 1, but Myles Murphy's adjustment to the NFL has been gradual. When they drafted Murphy, the Bengals' plan was to bring him along slowly; they could afford that with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard entrenched as starters. "- Ed Edholm
Edholm also mentions how Joseph Ossai is a name to watch during Friday's game against Green Bay.
Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — AFC North [Sam Monson, PFF]
I already discussed the Irv Smith one and I don't want to spoil all of Monson's bold predictions so be sure to read this one. I hope he's right about Smith!
Packers OL Elgton Jenkins escorted off after brawls with Bengals [Rob Demovsky, ESPN]
Ahead of their game on Friday, the Bengals and Packers held a joint practice on Wednesday and the highlight of the practice was multiple fights breaking out. Elgton Jenkins played a role in both of them and he and D.J. Reader were the talk of social media following the scuffle.