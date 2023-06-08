Bengals News: Zac Taylor praises Joe Burrow, Madden 24 cover, and more
In Bengals news, Zac Taylor had high praise for his quarterback. Also, the player for the cover of Madden 24 has been revealed.
While speaking with Brandon Saho of "The Mental Game Podcast", Taylor said that Joe Burrow would likely be the first overall pick in most drafts. As we all know, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Burrow first overall in 2020 after a stellar senior season with the LSU Tigers that ended with him hoisting the Heisman Trophy and winning the National Championship.
Speaking of Burrow, with such an impressive career to this point, it feels as though he'd be a consideration to be on the Madden 24 cover. Maybe he was but all we know is that he wasn't picked for the honor this year. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills will be the one on the next Madden cover.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Joe Burrow ‘would be the first pick in most drafts’ [Mohammad Ahmad, Cleveland.com]
"“He plays a position that is a franchise-changing position. When you get a guy with the qualities that he has who plays at the level that he has, that combination equals what you’re saying,” Taylor answered Saho. “He’s one of those guys who is a surefire first pick in the draft. He would be the first pick in most drafts - I might even say most drafts I’ve been a part of.”"- From Ahmad's article
Josh Allen becomes first Bills player on cover for Madden 24 video game [Scooby Axson, USA Today]
""It's a bit of a surreal feeling for sure," Allen told USA TODAY Sports. "You know, getting to the league is the only thing that's ever really crossed my mind. But going back to a kid, obviously, Madden was what I played growing up is actually how I learned the game of football. So to be able to grace the cover of Madden, I'm just happy to be able to be the first Bill to do it."- From Axson's article
Bengals fans might be upset about this because, after all, Burrow did outplay Allen during the 2022 season. Some might be relieved that Burrow didn't get the nod to be on the cover of the famous video game due to the Madden curse but that doesn't seem to be as strong of a curse in recent years.
AFC rookies picked after Day 1 of NFL Draft who could earn key roles in 2023: Tyjae Spears among 16 sleepers [Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports]
Chase Brown was the pick for Trapasso's article. The fifth-round running back out of Illinois projects to be the backup behind Joe Mixon and could find himself in a starting role by season's end.