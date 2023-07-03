Bengals News: Zac Taylor ranking, AFC North storylines, and more
In Bengals news, where does Zac Taylor stack up against the other NFL head coaches? Also, what is the biggest storyline in the AFC North?
The Cincinnati Bengals hired Zac Taylor in the 2019 offseason after splitting with Marvin Lewis. The Bengals and Lewis had been together since 2003 so when the two sides finally parted ways, it was a weird feeling for Bengals fans.
Taylor was hired after serving as the Rams QB coach in 2018, a season that saw the Rams reach the Super Bowl behind their explosive offense. Taylor's first two years in Cincinnati didn't go well, however, as he won just six games at the helm.
The past two years have gone incredibly well for the former Nebraska quarterback though, as he's helped lead the Bengals to two straight AFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season.
Taylor has also helped the Bengals win two straight AFC North titles, which is no easy feat. The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and all four teams could certainly push for the division title this year.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
2023 NFL head coach rankings: Andy Reid remains No. 1 as disciples Doug Pederson, John Harbaugh crack top 10 [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
Taylor comes in at 14th on Benjamin's list. Benjamin notes that "There isn't a good spot for Taylor on this list" because his record is as impressive as it is over the past two years due to Joe Burrow. Benjamin does give Taylor for letting Burrow do his thing though but says that there isn't anything he does that makes him stand out.
Top Storylines That Will Determine Winner Of Each NFL Division for 2023 Season [Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report]
Sobleski's storyline for the AFC North is: "AFC North: How Will Ravens' New-Look Offense Be Built around QB Lamar Jackson?" I'd have to agree with Sobleski when he says that the Ravens possess the best chance at swiping the division from the Stripes this season.
"Both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to make a run, but Jackson and the Ravens clicking on all cylinders are the most likely to dethrone Joe Burrow and Co."- Brent Sobleski
Panthers backup QB Andy Dalton views himself as a starter: 'I don't think there are 32 guys better than me' [Jared Dubin, CBS Sports]
Former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton got into the headlines this week when he said that he doesn't believe there are 32 guys who can play quarterback better than he can. Dalton signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason and not long after, the Panthers selected Bryce Young with the number one pick.