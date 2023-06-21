Bengals News: Zac Taylor rated criminally low, top 10 QBs, and more
In Bengals news, where does Zac Taylor rank when it comes to the rest of the head coaches in the NFL? Also, Joe Burrow is a top-10 quarterback but we already knew that, didn't we?
Taylor was hired as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 offseason after serving as the Los Angeles QB coach in 2018. The Rams made it to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season so anyone working on Sean McVay's staff that year received a lot of attention in the offseason.
Taylor didn't get off to a great start in his first two years but he's turned it around over the past two years, leading the Bengals to back-to-back AFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance in the 2021 season.
Joe Burrow has been one of the biggest reasons why the Bengals are a Super Bowl contender every year now. After a rookie season where he was injured near the halfway point, Burrow came back with a vengeance in 2021 and led the Stripes to a Super Bowl appearance. The next year, he got them close to repeating as AFC champs.
Check out what's trending in Bengals news.
NFL Head Coach Power Rankings 2023: Has Andy Reid Usurped Bill Belichick in the Battle for Coaching Supremacy? [Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network]
"Zac Taylor may or may not be a good head coach. Honestly, the jury is still out. However, he made significant strides in how the offense operates a season ago, and it significantly improved the team."- Dalton Miller
Yes, a lot of the Bengals' success has been because of Burrow, but Taylor is a player's coach and the team clearly respects him. He should be much higher on Dalton Miller's list, especially considering the Bengals have been an AFC champion in a recent season and nearly repeated as the AFC champs this past year.
Top 10 NFL QBs of 2023: AFC reigns supreme as Jets' Aaron Rodgers joins Bills' Josh Allen, other stars [Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports]
"The former No. 1 pick doesn't boast nearly the athleticism as most of his peers here. But that should speak volumes about his handle on the game -- his instincts, his vision, his reliable precision passing. He's so good at simply being a quarterback -- at owning the pocket, getting the ball where it needs to be when it needs to be there -- that his well-documented on- and off-field swagger is just a bonus. He's not immune to an occasional pick spree, and his damage comes almost exclusively through the air, but there are few better field generals, as evidenced by his two AFC title-game bids in three years."- Cody Benjamin
Burrow being ranked second isn't necessarily a shock but seeing Josh Allen ranked fourth was a bit of a stunner. Allen had to do a lot for the Bills offense in the back half of the year and somehow it seems that he's starting to float into the underrated category. How crazy is that?
The Bengals are last in the NFL in this stat - and here’s why they’re fine with it [Mohammad Ahmad, Cleveland.com]
"Taylor’s current approach, which saw the Bengals use a league-low seven days of true practices out a total maximum of 16 available practice opportunities. That was broken down to three days of organized team activites (OTA), three days of mandatory minicamp and one day of rookie minicamp."- Mohammad Ahmad