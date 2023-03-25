Bengals News: Zac Taylor responds to Ezekiel Elliott buzz, Samaje Perine, and more
In Bengals news, Ezekiel Elliott said that he'd like to play for either the Bengals, Eagles, or Jets. Zac Taylor pretty much said his team isn't interested in adding the former Ohio State Buckeye. Also, Samaje Perine revealed why he signed with Denver.
Elliott was released by the Cowboys after slowing down over the past couple of seasons. The former first-round pick was once a wrecking ball but as we've seen be the case with running backs, they're sometimes considered washed up before they even hit 30.
As for Perine, he spent three seasons with Cincinnati and fans expected him to return for a fourth. He shocked a lot of people when he signed with the Broncos. Perine said that the Broncos gave him more opportunities to play.
Here's what else is trending in Bengals news.
Bengals' Zac Taylor addresses Ezekiel Elliott wish list: 'We like our team where it's at right now' [Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports]
""There's a lot of great players that are available right now," Taylor said, via WCPO. "We like our team where it's at right now, but it's always fun when things get thrown around. Sometimes it's the first you hear of it, but that's just the way life works." "- From Dajani's article
Of course, the Bengals could still add Elliott but as of now, it doesn't appear that Taylor and the rest of the front office is interested in him. Just because Elliott wants to play somewhere doesn't mean those teams want him back.
How Sean Payton convinced Samaje Perine to join Broncos, embrace backfield partnership with Javonte Williams [Parker Gabriel, The Denver Post]
"“It was a tough decision because obviously I loved my time in Cincinnati and I’m very appreciative and I love everything they’re trying to do over there,” Perine said. “Coach (Zac) Taylor and his supporting staff is great and it was hard to leave them and a well-established organization.”"- From Gabriel's article
It makes sense why Perine wanted to leave. He'll get more opportunities in Denver than he would have in Cincinnati. No, the Broncos aren't Super Bowl contenders like the Bengals are but these guys have to get all of the money they can while they can.
Why NFL wide receiver market has been so muted this offseason compared to last year [Jeff Howe, The Athletic]
Last offseason we saw Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, and A.J. Brown get traded to other teams. So why then hasn't that been the case this offseason? What's going on with Tee Higgins? Jeff Howe breaks it down beautifully in this subscription-required article.