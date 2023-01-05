Bengals News: Zac Taylor speaks to the media and Week 18 vs Ravens
Bengals news surrounds Zac Taylor's first media session since Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Bengals news also involves Week 18, which is scheduled to proceed even with the Bengals/Bills game still not decided.
Taylor spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since the game was postponed and said he reminded his team that they still have a game to play this weekend. He did note that while there is a game coming up, that doesn't mean his team needs to move on from what happened.
Speaking of Week 18, the game between the Bengals and the Ravens will be played on Sunday at 1 EST. The Bengals/Bills game has not been rescheduled as of this writing.
Here's what's trending in Bengals news
Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott were clearly on the same page with Damar Hamlin [Leigh Oleszczak, Stripe Hype]
I wrote this article on Wednesday after Taylor's media session. The biggest thing I took away from it was what he said Sean McDermott said to him after Hamlin collapsed. These two men took initiative to make sure this game was not played and it was the right decision.
NFL Announces Bengals-Ravens Will Play In Early Window [Russ Heltman, SI]
"The league made it clear this past weekend that if this contest was for the AFC North, then it would get played at 4:25 p.m. ET and if it was not for the division title, then they would play at 1 p.m. ET. Now, the league announced all of this before the Damar Hamlin incident, so this does not confirm the Bills' game is completely cancelled. They have not determined the fate of Monday's postponed battle, but this could be a sign of the final decision. "- Heltman
Does this time slot mean that the Bengals have already been crowned the winners of the AFC North? They're one game up on the Ravens but Baltimore has played all of their games to this point and won the first matchup.
Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest: Bengals' Zac Taylor opens up on scary incident, calls it 'bigger than football' [Shanna McCarriston, CBS Sports]
"When asked about the support the city of Cincinnati has shown, Taylor said, "It's bigger than football. I think Cincinnati and Buffalo are similar in that way and what the communities are about." "- McCarriston
Taylor continues to be a tremendous leader during this team and Bengals fans should be lucky that he's the head coach of the team. He's handled this scary situation incredibly well.