Bengals news: Zack Moss ready to do whatever is asked of him in Cincinnati
Zack Moss has some pretty big shoes to fill in replacing running back Joe Mixon in Cincinnati, but the Bengals newest backfield addition is ready to do whatever the team asks of him, whether that's running the ball, catching it or blocking for quarterback Joe Burrow.
"Here, these guys do a great job and when you have the talent like that outside, it makes sense," Moss said while alluding to the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at the receiver spots. "However I can help this team. If it's catching the ball, running the ball, trying to keep Joe [Burrow] clean as much as I can with the big guys up front, whatever my role is being called of that week, that's what I'm going to try and do."
Moss thinks that his previous experience in a pass-first offense will help him excel in Cincinnati, where there is an emphasis placed on passing thanks to the presence of Burrow, Chase and Higgins.
"I've been in a pass-happy offense before and in that role you just kind of find out ways where you can help the team," Moss said. "When I was in Buffalo, that was, okay, how can I be a better pass blocker? And that helped prepare me for each and every step that I've gone to and it's helped me out as a back throughout the years."
Moss will join second-year player Chase Brown in Cincinnati's new-look backfield, though Moss is clearly the more experienced player in the duo. Brown tallied just 44 attempts for 179 total yards as a rookie last season.
Brown's workload is likely to increase in 2024, although it will be up to Cincinnati's coaches to determine how carries are split between the two backs. Based on his above comments, it seems safe to say that Moss will be ready, regardless of role.