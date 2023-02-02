Bengals NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Michael Mayer upgrades TE, o-line gets revamped
Round 4: Pick 131 - Jordan McFadden, OT (Clemson)
"McFadden has logged significant snaps on the edge at Clemson on both sides of the line of scrimmage and has arguably been the best lineman the Tigers have implemented over each of those seasons. "- Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
The Bengals struck gold with an offensive lineman in the fourth round last year so why not go for a repeat here? Okay, that's unlikely but Jordan McFadden is yet another offensive tackle who can play both on the left side and the right side and that can't be overlooked for a Bengals team needing to address both of those positions this offseason.
Something that might scare teams away from McFadden is that he's already 23 years old and turns 24 in November. A 24-year-old rookie isn't ideal these days.
Round 5: Pick 165 - D'Anthony Jones, EDGE (Houston)
Cincinnati's pass-rush failed to rise to the occasion when the team needed them the most so naturally, adding more help in that department makes sense. D'Anthony Jones got after the quarterback during his final season with the Houston Cougars, totaling eight sacks and notching another 13.5 tackles for loss.
The Bengals need to be able to generate more pressure in 2023 and beyond. Jones can help make that happen, even as a depth piece.