Bengals NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Michael Mayer upgrades TE, o-line gets revamped
Round 6: Pick 206 - Jayden Reed, WR (Michigan State)
"Throughout his career at Michigan State, Reed has shown to not only be a receiver but also a versatile offensive player—even contributing on as a special team returner. Reed has aligned in traditional receiver alignments at the X or Z but also in the slot, as the motion player in jet sweep action, and in the backfield. "- Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are all under contract in 2023 but that doesn't mean all of them will be on the team when the season kicks off. Chase for sure will be on the team but Higgins and Boyd only have one year remaining on their contracts and that could make things tricky there.
If Higgins is traded or Boyd is released (or traded), the Bengals will need to find a wide receiver to add to their explosive offense. Trenton Irwin played well in 2022 but I'm not sure if he's starter material. Jayden Reed could be a nice late-round impact player for the offense.
Reed had 55 catches for 636 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Michigan State.
Round 7: Pick 248 - Camren McDonald, TE (Florida State)
Seventh-round picks tend to be crapshoots. You can luck out like the Chiefs did with their multiple seventh-rounders who helped them punch their ticket to the Super Bowl or you can never see these players ever suit up in an NFL game (Wyatt Hubert is a recent example of this).
Camren McDonald adds tight end depth to a position that has just about everyone at the position slated to be free agents this offseason. The Florida State product had 21 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown in 13 games for the Seminoles this past year.