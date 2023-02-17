Bengals NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Andre Carter boosts pass rush, new TE to the rescue
The Cincinnati Bengals hold the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In total, they have seven selections, giving them one pick in each round.
The good news with the Bengals is that they don't have any major weaknesses. Their offensive line needs some fine-tuning, their pass rush could use some additions, and the secondary could also benefit from some help but no position is a major liability. This will give the Bengals a chance to go with the best player available in each round.
I conducted this mock draft on Pro Football Focus and they actually grade your draft and each pick as well. Let's get to it.
All draft profiles courtesy of The Draft Network and all stats courtesy of College Football Reference
Round 1: Pick 28 - Andre Carter, EDGE (Army)
" This is a high-motor player and his presence at West Point is a damn near lock to ensure he’ll be a strong figure and presence in an NFL locker room. Carter has endured a production regression in 2022 but his upward mobility and growth as a player are sure to garner intrigue throughout the process. "- Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
Despite the talent the Bengals had pass-rush wise, they managed to total the fourth-fewest sacks during the 2022 regular season. They need help in that department and Andre Carter could help there.
There's good and bad with Carter. Per the draft profile quoted above, Carter is a work in progress and wouldn't be ready to start right away. That's the bad news. The good news is that the Bengals don't need him to be a starter. If he can come in and pack a punch when called upon, that's best case scenario.
This past season wasn't Carter's best work but he was a force to be reckoned with in 2021, notching 14.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. I trust that Lou Anarumo will know how to get the most out of Carter.