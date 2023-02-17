Bengals NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Andre Carter boosts pass rush, new TE to the rescue
Round 2: Pick 60 - Sam LaPorta, TE (Iowa)
"LaPorta has the makings of a quality starting tight end in the NFL and being part of a more consistent unit should be a benefit to his overall ability to make an impact. "- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
The Bengals might end up being able to bring Hayden Hurst back but even if they do, they could use another play-making tight end. Why not make the offense as dangerous as possible? Sam LaPorta could do that for this team.
LaPorta put up 58 receptions for 657 yards and one touchdown during his final season at Iowa and we know that Iowa has a reputation producing solid NFL tight ends (George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, to name a few). If the Bengals re-sign Hurst, a tight end isn't as big of a need but there's a chance that Hurst opts to take more money in free agency.
If that ends up being the case, LaPorta would be a great option to replace him.
PFF Grade: B-
Round 3: Pick 92 - Kendre Miller, RB (TCU)
"Miller is more effective as an in-between-the-tackles runner as he can get his pads north and south quickly. However, on plays designed to go outside, it appears that Miller lacks the foot speed to threaten defenders around the edge to turn upfield and break for a big play. "- Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
TCU was a fun story in college football last season, reaching the College Football Playoff and knocking off Michigan to reach the final game of the season. Miller was a big part of that, rushing for 1,399 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns.
With Joe Mixon's future as a Bengal up in the air, the team has a lot of questions to answer about the running back position. Miller is someone who has big-play ability and hopefully the Bengals learned that you don't need to pay running backs a lot of dough to get the job done.