Bengals NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Andre Carter boosts pass rush, new TE to the rescue
Round 4: Pick 131 - Tyler Steen, OT (Alabama)
"From beginning to end, Steen improved game over game finishing the season as a reliable pass-protecting LT. An offensive tackle prospect, Steen showcases high-level play as a pass protector and run blocker, combined with some technical inconsistencies that need improvements."- Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
The Bengals need depth on their offensive line and they need to figure out what they want to do at their tackle positions. Jonah Williams and La'el Collins were both inconsistent in 2022 and Steen could be an option to slide into that left tackle spot.
Steen played at Vanderbilt for four seasons before transferring to Alabama for his fifth and final year of eligibility. It went well and if he fell to the fourth round, this would be a steal for the Bengals.
PFF Grade: A-
Round 5: Pick 165 - Rashad Torrence II, S (Florida)
"Overall, Torrence has shown to be a highly-productive tackler who has a high motor and effort that should make an impact against the run in the NFL."- Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
Jessie Bates is as good as gone this spring and Vonn Bell could also leave. The Bengals need to add some safeties in this draft and Torrence is someone who, as noted in the quoted blurb above, could really help the team against the run.
The hope is that Cincinnati can keep Bell and roll with him and Dax Hill as their two main safeties but even then, Torrence offers depth.