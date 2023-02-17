Bengals NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Andre Carter boosts pass rush, new TE to the rescue
Round 6: Pick 206 - Jake Bobo, WR (UCLA)
"Overall, Bobo is a reliable pass-catcher who could develop into a strong No. 3 receiver who has the ability to play both inside and outside. "- Brentley Weissman, The Draft Network
The Bengals have decisions to make regarding Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins this offseason. I wouldn't be surprised if both guys are back for the 2023 season but that shouldn't stop the team from drafting a wide receiver at some point. In this mock draft, I didn't have the Bengals grabbing one until the sixth round.
Bobo spent the first four seasons of his career at Duke before finishing up his college career at UCLA. He put together the best year of his college career, hauling in 57 receptions for 817 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2022 campaign.
With Higgins and Boyd's futures in Cincinnati unclear, it couldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher. Bobo checks that box.
PFF Grade: B-
Round 7: Pick 248 - Wanya Morris, OT (Oklahoma)
"Morris has room to develop and maximize his skill set with the makeup of an NFL starter that potentially has appeal at four positions. The biggest question is if he can find consistency to maximize his potential. "- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Let's head back to the offensive line for the final pick of this mock draft. Morris has played both tackle positions during his time at Tennessee and Oklahoma and while he's not starting-caliber yet, having him on the bench as a depth piece isn't a bad idea.
The hope is that the Bengals find upgrades at both tackle spots and that Morris isn't asked to enter a game but who knows? The Chiefs found Trey Smith in the sixth round of the draft so just because he's a seventh-round pick doesn't mean he couldn't be a starting option in the future.