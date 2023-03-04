Bengals NFL Mock Draft 3.0: O'Cyrus Torrence brings LG competition, late-round QB
As the NFL offseason continues, so do the NFL mock drafts. In this mock draft that I did for the Cincinnati Bengals, I used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator.
Using different sites' mock draft simulators is fun because it gives you a chance to see different players in each round. Everyone has players graded differently so a player going in the fifth or sixth round in one mock might be a much higher pick in another.
Anyway, let's dive into who I selected for the Bengals in this latest mock!
All draft profiles courtesy of The Draft Network unless noted otherwise and all stats courtesy of College Football Reference
Round 1: Pick 28 - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG (Florida)
"In pass protection, Torrence does a good job of using his strength to stop defenders in their pass rush. Torrence does a good job of handling the bull rush and shows to have the lower-body strength to anchor down on defenders, stopping them from getting any penetration into the pocket. "- Keith Sanchez
Bengals fans don't want to hear it but Cordell Volson isn't the end-all-be-all at left guard. He was decent for a rookie fourth-round pick but there's a strong feeling that what we saw in 2022 is as good as it gets with Volson.
With that said, if the team has a chance to draft O'Cyrus Torrence, they shouldn't pass up the opportunity. Ideally, I'd have liked to have waited until the second round to take the Florida guard but Pro Football Network valued him more so I went ahead and pulled the trigger in round one.
With Alex Cappa as the starting right guard and not going anywhere, Torrence's fit would be in the left guard spot or as a backup to either guard position. Volson would have a chance to keep his job but Torrence definitely provides competition if he was indeed the pick here.