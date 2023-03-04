Bengals NFL Mock Draft 3.0: O'Cyrus Torrence brings LG competition, late-round QB
Round 4: Pick 131 - Demarvion Overshown, LB (Texas)
"Overall, Overshown’s athletic profile of size and speed will make him one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in this draft. It appears that Overshown’s effectiveness at the next level will be based on teams capitalizing on his versatility and aligning him in positions where he can use his size and athleticism to make plays instead of placing him only in traditional linebacker alignments."- Keith Sanchez
The Bengals could lose Germaine Pratt this offseason and might lose Logan Wilson next offseason if they opt not to extend him this spring. That means adding a linebacker on Day 3 would be welcomed by the fans.
Demarvion Overshown is a tackling machine, racking up 96 tackles with 10 for loss in 12 games. He also had four sacks and defended five passes for the Longhorns. He's not great against the run but as Sanchez notes in the quoted section above, he's an intriguing prospect and Lou Anarumo could find a great role for him on this defense.
Round 5: Pick 165 - Zacch Pickens, IDL (South Carolina)
"Overall, to put it simply, I would have liked to see Pickens be more dominant in all aspects of his game. He has all the tools in the world to be consistently disruptive at the next level and I project Pickens to be an immediate rotational contributor. I believe that Pickens will quickly work his way into a three-down lineman in the NFL. "- The Draft Network
Landing Zacch Pickens in the fifth round could end up being a major steal for the Bengals, as he has a third-round grade from The Draft Network and his ideal role is listed as a "starter or primary rotational defender".
In 12 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, Pickens had 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, three defended passes, and 2.5 sacks. The Bengals have really focused on shoring up their defense and continuing to keep it strong in these middle rounds and that's still the hope here with the selection of Pickens.