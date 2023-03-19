Bengals NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Home-run selection in first round, QB added late
Round 2: Pick 60 - Siaki Ika, DT (Baylor)
"Ika can undoubtedly serve as an NFL starter, but he’s going to need to either find more dynamic athleticism in order to warrant staying on the field on third downs or find better consistency in true anchor situations at the point of attack in order to unlock his full potential."- Kyle Crabbs
The four-year starter at Baylor could help bolster the Bengals' defensive line. He's not much of a sack generator, having only recorded 4.5 during his four-year stint with the Bears but he'd be an excellent rotational player for this team that already has quite a few other talents in that same department.
As Crabbs mentioned in the blurb above, Ika has the potential to be a starter but he has some work to do. Fortunately, the Bengals have the talent on the d-line to help ease him in until he gets to that point.
Round 3: Pick 92 - Jordan Battle, S (Alabama)
"Overall, Battle is a prospect that has many high-level traits. Battle should be able to step in and instantly fill a strong safety position role for an NFL team, and also be able to contribute at other positions on the field. "- Keith Sanchez
This is subject to change, of course, but as of this writing, the Bengals lost both of their starting safeties and haven't replaced them. They have Dax Hill waiting in the wings but need someone else to slide in and help him out. Jordan Battle could be that someone.
Battle has 71 tackles, two defended passes, and one interception during the 2022 season.