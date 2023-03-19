Bengals NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Home-run selection in first round, QB added late
Round 4: Pick 131 - Jaquelin Roy, DT (LSU)
"Roy has the physical tools to become a pass rusher on the next level but he needs to focus on winning his one-on-one assignment. "- Keith Sanchez
Why not add another former LSU player? Jaquelin Roy had 49 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks during his final year in Baton Rouge. He's likely going to be a rotational player but as was mentioned with Ika on the previous slide, the Bengals have the talent to make sure they get the most out of these players.
Lou Anarumo would love having yet another rotational option at his disposal on defense. This could be a sneaky-good pick for the Bengals in the fourth round.
Round 5: Pick 163 - Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Michigan)
"Schoonmaker’s ceiling is more than likely limited due to his age. He will be a 25-year-old rookie tight end in 2023. "- Damian Parson
I was surprised that it took until the fifth round for me to pull the trigger on selecting a tight end but if we look back, very rarely do first-round tight ends live up to their draft grade. In fact, look at the best tight ends in the league -- Travis Kelce was a former third-round pick, George Kittle was a fifth-round pick, and Darren Waller was a sixth-rounder.
Good tight end talent can come late in the draft and Luke Schoonmaker could be the next name to pop up on that list. As you can see in the draft blurb above, Schoonmaker is going to be 25 years old so he's no spring chicken by any means but there's still upside there. He had 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2022.